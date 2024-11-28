Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138,938 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,985 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Micron Technology by 473.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after buying an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1,233.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,470,000 after buying an additional 1,323,352 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $144,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

