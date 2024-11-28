Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $42,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SVV. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 26.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVV. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $81,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

