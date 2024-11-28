Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 632,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

Healthcare Triangle stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.