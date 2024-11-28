Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 632,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Healthcare Triangle Price Performance
Healthcare Triangle stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.48.
Healthcare Triangle Company Profile
