HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get HEICO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. This trade represents a 37.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 148.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $271.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.61. HEICO has a 52-week low of $167.56 and a 52-week high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.