Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 27791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.62).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Helios Underwriting from GBX 201 ($2.55) to GBX 239 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

