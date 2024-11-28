Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on January 15th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

HIFS opened at $282.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $607.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.16. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 10.95%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

