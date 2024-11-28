HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Godfrey B. Evans Sells 4,636 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $53,545.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,049 shares in the company, valued at $774,415.95. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $216.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.42. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 276.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

