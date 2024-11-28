Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,160 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.47% of Honeywell International worth $632,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON opened at $229.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

