HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

HP Trading Down 11.4 %

HPQ stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. HP has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

HP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

