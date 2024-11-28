Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,752,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,411,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HUMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,014,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,449. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.