Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1214807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk raised Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,160. The trade was a 11.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 972,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,104.20. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 762,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,735,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 1,861,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,985,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 933,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 528,750 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

