Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 2,580 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

