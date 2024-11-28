Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up about 1.5% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 826.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 621,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 554,680 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 306.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ryanair by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.