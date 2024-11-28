ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $705,355 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the first quarter worth $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a 1-year low of $128.28 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.73.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

