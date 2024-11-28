Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.