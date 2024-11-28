IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Down 83.0% in November

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DYNI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 27,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.
IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile
