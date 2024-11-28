Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,070. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $142,228.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 4,875 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $224,250.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $61,352.90.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $161,180.55.

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $154,318.00.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 6.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 1.1% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

