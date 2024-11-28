Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $944.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Immatics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $139,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

