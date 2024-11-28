IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 319,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 310,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

