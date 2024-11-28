Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGTA opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

