Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGTA opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.
Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile
