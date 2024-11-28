Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 25,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 174,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 44,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

