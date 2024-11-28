Independent Advisor Alliance Has $914,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,006,000 after buying an additional 790,596 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after buying an additional 716,816 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.13, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $157.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $195.93.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

