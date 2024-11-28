InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Dilorio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $186,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,661.88. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Richard Dilorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Richard Dilorio sold 5,398 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $47,880.26.
InfuSystem Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:INFU opened at $8.85 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFU. B. Riley began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
