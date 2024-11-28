InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Dilorio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $186,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,661.88. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Dilorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Richard Dilorio sold 5,398 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $47,880.26.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:INFU opened at $8.85 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in InfuSystem by 23.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in InfuSystem by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFU. B. Riley began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

