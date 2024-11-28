Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth $596,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.