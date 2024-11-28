Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 87.3% in November

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inpex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPXHY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 80,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Inpex has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

