Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 87.3% in November

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Inpex Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IPXHY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 80,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Inpex has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Inpex Company Profile
