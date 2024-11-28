Insider Buying: Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Acquires $27,000.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,079. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Friedman Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of FRD stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $19.52.
Friedman Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
