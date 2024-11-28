Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 312,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,460.68. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.24.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
