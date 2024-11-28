Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 312,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,460.68. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 995.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.