Insider Buying: TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Director Buys $42,025.00 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) Director Mark V. Anquillare purchased 2,500 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,762.18. The trade was a 17.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TruBridge Price Performance

TruBridge stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TruBridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.