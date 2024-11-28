Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 4,255 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $161,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,226,948 shares in the company, valued at $122,688,562.96. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 714 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $27,146.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $104,109.39.

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00.

Bristow Group Price Performance

VTOL opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

See Also

