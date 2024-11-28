Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Sells 8,876 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $34,483,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

