Insider Selling: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) CFO John Michel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,885.34. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $216.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HomeStreet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

