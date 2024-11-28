Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,038.72. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LII opened at $660.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.34 and a 52 week high of $682.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $613.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. KeyCorp lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

