Insider Selling: Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells 9,541 Shares of Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of Onestream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00.
Onestream Price Performance
NASDAQ OS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 630,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42. Onestream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Onestream
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,331,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.
About Onestream
OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.