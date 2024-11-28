Insider Selling: Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells 9,541 Shares of Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of Onestream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00.

NASDAQ OS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 630,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42. Onestream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,331,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

