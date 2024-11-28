Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells 3,782 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,183.76. This represents a 25.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RxSight Trading Up 0.7 %

RXST stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RxSight by 854.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in RxSight by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

