Insider Selling: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells 9,719 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,425,437.26. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $9,748.11.
Serve Robotics Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:SERV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 3,187,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,904. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Serve Robotics
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.