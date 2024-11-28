Insider Selling: Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells 9,719 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,425,437.26. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $9,748.11.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SERV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.59. 3,187,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,904. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $407,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $152,000.

SERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

