Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 393.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 113.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $266.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $279.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

