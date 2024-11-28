Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 96.7% in November

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INTV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.17. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

