Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

