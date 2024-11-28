Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the October 31st total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 401,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,964. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

