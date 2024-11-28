Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 17,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

