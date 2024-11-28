Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 42.3% in November

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.19. 2,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928. The company has a market cap of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $113.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $497,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

