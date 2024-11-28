Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.93 and last traded at $105.93, with a volume of 5593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

