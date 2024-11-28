Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $60.12, with a volume of 30745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
