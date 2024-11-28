Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $60.12, with a volume of 30745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

