Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.59 and traded as low as $105.45. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF shares last traded at $105.45, with a volume of 69,382 shares.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

