iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 185.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,092 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after buying an additional 152,711 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 485,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 73,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1939 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.