iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $137.80 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $139.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

