Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.64 and traded as high as $52.83. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 1,282 shares changing hands.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

