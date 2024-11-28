iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.75. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.63.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.