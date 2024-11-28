iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $25.33. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 28,669 shares.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

