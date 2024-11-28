iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $55,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 354,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $206.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

